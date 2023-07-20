Moreover, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA representing the Vijayraghavgarh assembly segment in Katni district, Madhya Pradesh, declared that he will contest the upcoming state assembly polls if 51 percent of the people from his constituency vote in favour of him in a referendum organised by him. Legislator Sanjay Pathak made this announcement during a function held on Tuesday. "Printed slips will be distributed to the people of my constituency with the option given to them to select the choice between contest polls or not. I will contest only if more than 50 percent people of my constituency will say yes for contesting the polls," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}