Maharashtra Budget 2025: From 50 lakh jobs to ₹64,000 cr Mumbai infra projects – 10 key announcements by Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the Finance Minister of the state, tabled the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government’s Budget for the 2025-26 fiscal on Monday. This is 11th state Budget being presented by Pawar as finance minister in the state Assembly.

“I have got a chance to present the 11th budget as Finance Minister after the voters gave our alliance an overwhelming mandate. I will try to do justice to the expectations of the people of Maharashtra,” Pawar said. ⁠

"I thank the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their reliefs given in the union budget. I am presenting the budget for FY 2025-26. ⁠Maharashtra will be number one in fulfilling PM’s visit Bharat dream by 2047 and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadanvis' dream Viksit Bharat," he said.

Here are key highlights from Maharashtra Budget 2025

1. 50 lakh jobs in 5 years Pawar said in his speech that the Mahayuti government aimed to generate 50 lakh new employment opportunities over the next five years.

“We will soon announce the Industrial Policy 2025. The policy aims to attract ₹20 lakh crore in investments and create 50 lakh jobs. A separate regional policy will be developed for the circular economy, and new labour laws will be introduced," Pawar said,

2. 1,500 km road network Pawar also said that in the coming year, a 1,500 km road network will be developed, while 7,000 km of existing roads will be upgraded to cement roads across the state. Additionally, 99 per cent of the Samruddhi Highway project has been completed, Pawar said.

3. Vadhvan port to be operational by 2030 Pawar said Vadhvan Port, a proposed deep seaport in Palghar district, will see the state contribute 26 per cent of the total project cost. Pawar also announced plans for a new airport as part of the port’s development and that the Vadhvan port to start operations by 2030.

4. Seven commercial hubs in Mumbai The state has formulated a logistics policy, under which 10,000 acres will be dedicated to developing logistics infrastructure, says Pawar. The policy will provide facilities for projects and help create 5 lakh direct and indirect jobs.

Pawar also announced that seven commercial hubs will be developed in Mumbai. Mumbai’s economy is projected to grow from $140 billion to $300 billion, he said.

5. ₹ 15.65 lakh crore worth of investment

Pawar said that ₹15.65 lakh crore worth of investment is planned in the coming years across Maharashtra. This, he said, would create at least16 lakh new jobs.

A seven-point action plan for the first 100 days has been prepared, he said, This initiative will ensure greater transparency in administration. Offices delivering outstanding performance will be recognized and rewarded.