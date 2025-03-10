LIVE UPDATES

Maharashtra Budget 2025 Live Updates: Ajit Pawar to table budget for FY 2025-26 today in assembly

1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2025, 08:51 AM IST

Maharashtra Budget 2025 Live Updates: This is the first budget of the newly-formed Mahayuti government in the state that came to power late last year. This will also be Pawar’s 11th Budget as Finance Minister of Maharashtra.