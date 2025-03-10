Maharashtra Budget 2025 Live Updates: This is the first budget of the newly-formed Mahayuti government in the state that came to power late last year. This will also be Pawar’s 11th Budget as Finance Minister of Maharashtra.
The state government’s pre-Budget Economic Survey was tabled in the assembly on Friday. The budget session of Maharashtra started on March 3.
What the Economic Survey revealed?
Maharashtra’s economy is expected to grow at 7.3 per cent as per the advance estimates of 2024-25. The projected growth is more than that of the country's economy which is expected to expand by 6.5 per cent in the current fiscal, as per the survey report.
The pre-Budget Economic Survey tabled in the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Friday mentioned that a sum of ₹17,505.90 crore has been transferred into the bank accounts of 2.38 crore women beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana till December 2024.
The Budget comes in the run-up to the polls for local bodies, including those of big corporations like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nagpur, and Amravati, which are expected to be held soon.
