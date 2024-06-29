Devendra Fadnavis taunts Uddhav Thackeray, says he himself admitted he ‘does not understand budget’

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed Uddhav Thackeray's criticism of the budget, saying that the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader had once admitted he does not understand it. Devendra Fadnavis' remarks came after Uddhav Thackeray described the Maharashtra budget as “torrent of assurances,” and a “false narrative.”

The former Maharashtra chief minister said it pretends to offer something to every section of the society.

“Uddhav Thackeray had earlier said, and that too on stage, that he does not understand the budget. When he has said something like this then there is no need to respond to his comment,” Devendra Fadnavis asserted.

Devendra Fadnavis further spoke about the budget for 2024-25 presented in the Assembly on Friday, June 28, saying it brings “happiness to all sections of society with various welfare schemes.”

“The budget is a gift to our sisters. We will be giving them ₹1500 every month, free electricity will be supplied to farmers and three free gas cylinders will be provided. Before that, we gave 50 per cent concession to women in state transport,” Devendra Fadnavis said.

Answering a query, the deputy chief minister said cotton and soybean farmers, most of whom are from Vidarbha, will get relief from the budget announcements and financial aid will be deposited in their bank accounts directly.

The decision on DBT for them was taken earlier but could not be implemented due to the model code of conduct in force for the Lok Sabha polls, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

"Dairy farmers will get subsidy of ₹5 per litre. The Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, the provision for three free gas cylinders, ₹10,000 stipend for youth etc have brought happiness to all sections of society. The CM and finance minister have given a very good budget," he said.