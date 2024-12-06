Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his two deputies, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, took oath at a mega swearing-in ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday, ending weeks of speculation over the government formation in Maharashtra after Mahayuti's resounding victory in assembly elections.

While the three top positions are sealed now, the focus shifts to the portfolio distribution among the Mahayuti alliance partners. Chief Minister Fadnavis has already said that the portfolio allocation has been decided among the alliance partners, but it needs another round of consultations before it can be announced.

“All three of us (Fadnavis, Shinde and Pawar) are on the same page. We were together earlier in the last two-and-a-half years of the government. There is only a change of role, but our teamwork will continue for Maharashtra,” said Fadnavis. Earlier, Fadnavis had called the chief minister’s post a ‘technical’ arrangement, saying there were no differences among Mahayuti allies.

The Mahayuti alliance scripted a historic win in the assembly elections by winning 235 seats in the 288-member House, trouncing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which won just 50 seats.

With a strike rate of almost 90 per cent, the BJP led by Fadnavis won 132 seats — the highest among all allies in 2024 assembly polls. Shinde Sena won 57 seats, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP won 41 seats.

All Eyes on Portfolios The Maharashtra government can have 43 ministers. Of these, 24 may be held by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), the single-largest party with 132 seats, according to media reports. Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which has 57 MLAs, may get 10 berths, while Pawar-led NCP, with 41 MLAs, may get nine ministerial posts, as per a reported arrangement in the Mahayuti government.

The ministers will take oath once the arrangement is finalized. “It is most likely that the council of ministers will be sworn in before the winter session of the assembly starts to avoid administrative disruption," said BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Shinde was reportedly not ready to take the oath as deputy chief minister until two hours before the swearing-in on Thursday. He reportedly had his eyes on the home, revenue, and urban development ministries. According to the reports, Shinde agreed to take the oath after his MLAs and BJP leader Girish Mahajan convinced him.

Shinde Wants Home

Shinde is reportedly still adamant about the home department. He also wants Speaker’s post for his Shinde Sena. Shinde Sena will likely get the urban development department, while the finance portfolio will be handed over to the Ajit Pawar NCP.