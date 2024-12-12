Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde is reportedly upset over the allocation of key portfolios. Ahead of the Cabinet expansion in the Mahayuti government, Shinde skipped his visit to New Delhi on December 11 while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar arrived in the national capital.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may retain the Home Department, which has been a bone of contention with the Shiv Sena. Shinde has been keen on securing the Home Ministry since agreeing to take the oath as Deputy Chief Minister in the new government.

The Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra is likely to take place on December 16. The government can have 43 ministries, including the CM. According to reports, all three parties in the Mahayuti — the BJP, the Shiv Sena and the NCP — are driving hard bargains.

A formal meeting of the three leaders — Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Shinde and Ajit Pawar — was scheduled in Delhi on Wednesday, according to sources. The meeting would formalise the portfolio allocation. But Shinde decided to stay back, according to reports.

“The Shiv Sena believes the BJP is systematically working to downsize its powers within the government. They are not only denying Shinde the Home ministry but also not agreeing for Revenue, Industries and Housing portfolios sought by the party in the new government,” a Shiv Sena leader was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The Indian Express report said the Shiv Sena believes the BJP and NCP are working in tandem to undermine its powers in the Mahayuti government.

Eknath Shinde Upset? Shinde is also reportedly upset by the NCP's claim to the Housing portfolio. The Housing ministry was with the BJP in the last Mahayuti government.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister of Maharashtra for the third term during a mega oath-taking ceremony at Mumbai's historic Azad Maidan on December 5. Shinde and Pawar also took oath as deputy chief ministers during the star-studded event, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP's top brass.

BJP, the single-largest party with 132 MLAs, is expected to get 20 departments. According to reports, the Shiv Sena and NCP will each have ten ministries.

