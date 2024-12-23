Maharashtra's political landscape has recently undergone significant changes following the allocation of ministerial portfolios by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The new cabinet, formed after the November 2024 assembly elections, has seen a high number of ministers, which has raised concerns regarding the distribution of responsibilities and the overall effectiveness of governance. Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister and leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), acknowledged that not all ministers were satisfied with their assigned roles, highlighting the challenges posed by such a large cabinet.

Also Read | Why Shinde is more powerful in Maharashtra government than you think

High Number of Maharashtra Ministers Raises Concerns

Ajit Pawar attended an event in Baramati on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

During a recent event in Baramati, Ajit Pawar noted, "As the number of ministers is high, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to give each minister a portfolio. Obviously, some are happy and some are not."

The Maharashtra cabinet currently comprises 42 ministers, including 36 cabinet ministers and only six ministers of state. This disproportionate ratio has sparked discussions about the effectiveness of governance and the ability of ministers to manage their portfolios effectively.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar retained his position as Finance Minister during Maharashtra cabinet portfolio allocation.

Ajit Pawar stated, “We had received various letters regarding pending projects. Give us some time; every work will be completed.” This commitment comes as many ministers are now visiting their constituencies to address local issues and initiate stalled projects.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis keeps Home ministry as Maharashtra govt allocates portfolios

Maharashtra Politics

Maharashtra swearing-in today: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis with Shive Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar at the Raj Bhavan.

The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 were pivotal for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which returned to power after a competitive campaign.

The allocation of portfolios was delayed due to negotiations between the BJP and its coalition partners – Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar faction of NCP – over key departments.

CM Fadnavis retained crucial portfolios, including Home, Energy, Law and Judiciary, while Eknath Shinde was assigned Urban Development and Housing.

Ajit Pawar as Maharashtra Finance Minister As Maharashtra prepares for its upcoming budget session on March 3, Pawar emphasised the importance of collaboration among cabinet members to ensure effective governance.