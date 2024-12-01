Maharashtra CM race: With Eknath Shinde hinting at stepping back, the spotlight now shifts to Devendra Fadnavis as a potential candidate. As BJP navigates coalition complexities, the future of Maharashtra's leadership hangs in the balance amidst ongoing negotiations and political maneuvering.

Maharashtra CM race: The political landscape of Maharashtra has lacked clarity following the emphatic victory of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the state’s recent Assembly elections. With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing a clear majority with 132 seats out of 288, the question of who will assume the role of Maharashtra Chief Minister has become the focal point of political discussions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the alliance partners—BJP, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)—navigate their way through delicate negotiations, the spotlight is on the next chief ministerial candidate.

But who will take the reins of Maharashtra? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Eknath Shinde’s Withdrawal: A Game-Changer in Maharashtra CM race?

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde addresses a press conference, at his residence, in Thane on Wednesday. (ANI)

One of the most significant developments in the lead-up to the declaration of Maharashtra CM and government formation process has been Eknath Shinde’s apparent withdrawal from the race for the Chief Minister’s post.

In a crucial press conference, caretaker CM Eknath Shinde revealed that he had communicated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, indicating that he would not be a “hindrance" in government formation. Shinde’s statement, while not an outright resignation from the CM race, strongly suggested that a BJP leader could take charge instead. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shinde said: “You (Modi and Shah) take a decision on the CM. Whatever is your decision and whoever is your candidate, the Shiv Sena will fully support you." This statement came despite pressure from within his party, with some Shiv Sena members pushing for Shinde’s candidacy, citing the so-called “Bihar model." The remarks left much to interpretation, but the underlying message was clear: Shinde was ready to step aside.

Role of Eknath Shinde in New Maharashtra Govt Though Eknath Shinde has signalled his willingness to support any candidate chosen by the Mahayuti leadership, his role in the new government remains uncertain.

There has been no confirmation on whether Maharashtra caretaker CM will continue as Chief Minister, assume a different position, or take a backseat altogether. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the same time, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat noted that there were ongoing efforts to sideline Eknath Shinde, a claim that has added more complexity to the political narrative. "We have already communicated that we are not a hindrance to the selection of the CM," a top Shiv Sena source told The Hindu, reinforcing the party’s stance of supporting the BJP’s decision while expressing uncertainty about Shinde’s future.

BJP’s Influence: Will Devendra Fadnavis Be the Next Maharashtra CM?

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis reads the Preamble of the Constitution on 'Samvidhan Diwas'

While the Shiv Sena’s internal dynamics unfold, the BJP seems to have emerged as the dominant player in the search for Maharashtra’s next Chief Minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi, Nov 28 (ANI): NCP chief Ajit Pawar addresses the party workers during a felicitation programme, at the NCP office in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/Amit Sharma)

According to NCP leader Ajit Pawar, the next Chief Minister will be from the BJP, with two deputy chief ministers from the other Mahayuti allies. This endorsement of a BJP CM aligns with the growing speculation that Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP’s state leader, is the frontrunner for the post.

Despite Eknath Shinde's withdrawal, the BJP’s control over the government formation process remains undisputed. Fadnavis, who has a strong track record and a significant political presence, is seen as a pragmatic choice by the Maharashtra CM post.

However, it is also possible that BJP could go for a rather new CM face for Maharashtra, as the saffron party did in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The BJP could also tap into the caste politics and pick a Maratha community leader, in place of Brahman Fadnavis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The intricacies of the coalition dynamics—especially with allies like Shiv Sena and NCP—mean that the selection process is far from straightforward.

Maharashtra CM Race: Delay in Oath-Taking Ceremony The delay in the announcement of the Chief Minister has led to questions about the stability and unity of the Mahayuti alliance. Despite the clear majority in the Assembly, the political manoeuvring continues behind the scenes.

BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that the oath-taking ceremony will take place on December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the delay has not been without controversy. While Shiv Sena’s internal rifts are playing out publicly, the BJP remains in control of the narrative, waiting for the right moment to make its move.

Shinde's Health Scare and Travel to Satara Meanwhile, Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde’s recent health issues have further delayed the political process. The caretaker Maharashtra Chief Minister has been ill with a fever and throat infection, though his condition is reportedly improving.

While his illness has raised questions about the timing of the decision-making process, political leaders, including Shirsat, have suggested that Shinde will take a significant decision by Sunday. "In my opinion, whenever Eknath Shinde feels the need for time to reflect, he goes to his native village. By tomorrow evening, he will make a major decision. It could be a political decision... Everything will be clear by Monday evening," said Shirsat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra CM: Mahayuti Under Pressure? The Mahayuti alliance structure in Maharashtra is, at best, a fragile one. While BJP commands the largest share of the votes, the Shiv Sena and NCP also play pivotal roles in shaping the government.

The three parties have long been ideological opponents, yet the necessity of a power-sharing agreement has brought them together in an uneasy alliance.

With leaders like Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis both eyeing the Maharashtra CM post, the negotiations are bound to be complex and contentious. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the question of who will become Maharashtra's next Chief Minister remains unresolved, the developments over the coming days will undoubtedly shape the future of the state’s politics.