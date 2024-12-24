Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis predicts ’national’ role for sulking Bhujbal, Dy CM Pawar calls it NCP’s ‘internal matter’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has hinted at plans to send senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal to the ‘national stage’ since party chief and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar wanted NCP to become a 'national' party. Bhujbal, the former minister, has been unhappy over not being included in the new Mahayuti government.

“Bhujbal met me in Mumbai. He has already told you the reasons for which the visit was scheduled. He is our leader. Ajit Pawar cares about Bhujbal saheb. Ajit dada wants his party to become a national party. Thus, it was discussed to send Bhujbal saheb to the national stage,” Fadnavis told reporters in Pune on December 23. Earlier, Bhujbal met the CM in Mumbai.

Pawar, however, said that it is an ‘internal matter’ of the party hinting his disapproval of Bhujbal seeking intervention of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership. “It is an internal matter of the party, and we will resolve it our way,” he said.

Role of Other Backward Classes In the meeting with Fadnavis, Bhujbal was accompanied by his nephew Sameer Bhujbal. “Fadnavis told me that the Other Backward Classes have played an important role in the landslide victory of the Mahayuti in the assembly elections and he will take care that the community’s interest is not harmed,” he said.

Earlier, Bhujbal has openly lashed out at party chief Ajit Pawar, voicing his dissatisfaction with the way the party is being run. Bhujbal, who is miffed over being denied a ministerial berth, has reportedly hinted at pursuing an independent path.

The expansion of cabinet in Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government last week has triggered resentment among former ministers and some lawmakers from all the three Mahayuti allies – the BJP, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Bhujbal was among the 10 ministers who were dropped from the new council of ministers, with 16 new faces. Bhujbal, a former food and civil supplies minister, has been openly expressed resentment since then. He even skipped the winter session of the state legislature.

Governor P C Radhakrishnan administered the oath to 39 new ministersin Fadanvis' cabinet on Sunday. The ceremony took place just a day before the start of the winter session of the state legislature on December 16.

An NCP stalwart, Bhujbal is a former Deputy CM and has held key portfolios in both the previous Mahayuti andMVA governments. He is also regarded as one of the tallest leaders of the OBC community in the region.