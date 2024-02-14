 Congress leader Nana Patole predicts Ashok Chavan's demotion in BJP: ‘Will be seen sitting on third row…’ | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 14 2024 15:59:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.15 2.36%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 514.05 0.37%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 743.35 4.24%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,384.00 -0.72%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 327.90 1.86%
Business News/ Politics / Congress leader Nana Patole predicts Ashok Chavan's demotion in BJP: ‘Will be seen sitting on third row…’
Back Back

Congress leader Nana Patole predicts Ashok Chavan's demotion in BJP: ‘Will be seen sitting on third row…’

 Sayantani Biswas

Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress chief, has commented that Ashok Chavan will eventually be reduced to a “third row seat during a press conference” after joining BJP.

Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala with Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat, and senior leaders addressing the media, at Gandhi Bhavan, Colaba, in Mumbai, IndiaPremium
Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala with Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat, and senior leaders addressing the media, at Gandhi Bhavan, Colaba, in Mumbai, India

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole had a brief stint with Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) before he returned to Congress. Now that former Maharashtra CM and heavyweight political leader Ashok Chavan resigned from the Grand Old Party for the BJP, Nana Patole has remarked that Chavan would eventually be reduced to a “third row seat during a press conference". 

Nana Patole made the comment during an interview reported by Indian Express. Notably, Ashok Chavan was fielded as a Rajya Sabha candidate by BJP from Maharashtra, only days after the politician resigned from Congress. 

During the interview Patole was asked if Ashok Chavan would play a crucial role in the BJP or hold high ranks, to which Nana Patole replied, “He (Ashok Chavan) has leadership skills. But let me tell you, because I have some experience working with the BJP, he will soon be seen sitting on the third row at a press conference."

Patole also flagged a claim that Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah was likely to conduct the induction of Ashok Chavan into the BJP. However, the induction  of Ashok Chavan into BJP was conducted by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is scared and departure of former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan will not have any impact on Congress.

"Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi belong to the common people. The exit of a leader makes no difference. BJP in Maharashtra is scared in their survey also. That is why, they are making small attempts but as a result, people's sympathy for Congress has increased. I think Congress' seats will increase. The departure of Ashok Chavan will not have any impact on Congress," he said.

Notably, Patole mentioned that the Congress had perplexed at Ashok Chavan's resignation. In the interview reported by Indian Express, Patole said, “Ashok Chavan was one of the most senior leaders of Maharashtra Congress. He was part of various committees and also headed some of them, including the one on seat-sharing arrangement. On Sunday, he was part of the core committee meeting and did not speak much. Even after that he waited to meet our in-charge. He neither told us nor the leadership about his problem. Had we known the problem, we would have certainly worked hard to stop him." 

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sayantani Biswas
Sayantani is an editor with Livemint. She covers stories of International and Indian politics, conflict
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 14 Feb 2024, 03:53 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App