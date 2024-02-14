Congress leader Nana Patole predicts Ashok Chavan's demotion in BJP: ‘Will be seen sitting on third row…’
Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress chief, has commented that Ashok Chavan will eventually be reduced to a “third row seat during a press conference” after joining BJP.
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole had a brief stint with Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) before he returned to Congress. Now that former Maharashtra CM and heavyweight political leader Ashok Chavan resigned from the Grand Old Party for the BJP, Nana Patole has remarked that Chavan would eventually be reduced to a “third row seat during a press conference".