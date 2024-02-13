 Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomes Ashok Chavan to BJP | Video | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 13 2024 13:54:20
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.80 0.29%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 406.65 -0.05%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 713.80 0.83%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,399.40 0.64%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 269.15 -0.35%
Business News/ Politics / Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomes Ashok Chavan to BJP | Video
Back Back

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomes Ashok Chavan to BJP | Video

 Livemint

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomes former CM and ex-Congress leader Ashok Chavan into BJP.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomes former Chief Minister and former Congress leader Ashok Chavan into BJP.Premium
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomes former Chief Minister and former Congress leader Ashok Chavan into BJP.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomes former Chief Minister and former Congress leader Ashok Chavan into BJP.

(This is a breaking story. Please come back for further updates)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 13 Feb 2024, 01:53 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App