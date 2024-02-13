Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomes Ashok Chavan to BJP | Video
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomes former CM and ex-Congress leader Ashok Chavan into BJP.
(This is a breaking story. Please come back for further updates)
