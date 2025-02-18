Eknath Shinde insists there’s no ‘war’ with CM Devendra Fadnavis: ‘We are Thanda Thanda Cool Cool’

Maharashtra Politics: Amid reports of widening rift in the ruling Mahayuti, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has remarked, “We are ‘thanda thanda cool cool", clarifying there is no ‘cold war’ going on with Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

On Tuesday Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde told reporters, “There is no cold war as this is not Maha Vikas Aghadi or INDI alliance. Our war is with the people who are opposing the development of Maharashtra."

"There is absolutely no cold war between us. We are united in our fight against those who oppose development. When I was chief minister, on October 31, 2023, then deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had founded a similar cell. I have simply reconstituted it with my people overseeing its operations," Eknath Shinde asserted.

Flashpoints of rift emerged in the past few week with speculations that all may not be well in Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti government.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said there is nothing wrong in the setting up of a medical aid cell at Mantralaya by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde as the aim is to help people.

Eknath Shinde, who has set up the medical aid cell despite presence of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), on Monday said there is "absolutely no cold war" with CM Devendra Fadnavis. Eknath Shinde's close aide Mangesh Chivate will head the new medical cell.

Responding to a query from reporters on Tuesday, Devendra Fadnavis said, "Nothing wrong in the formation of such a cell as its aim is to help people. When I was the deputy chief minister, I had formed a similar cell."

Further, it was also reported that CM Devendra Fadnavis had withdrawn the Y-security cover for as many as 20 MLAs of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

According to an India Today report, while the security cover for some MLAs from the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has also been reduced, the number is much less than those from the Shiv Sena.

The report stated that Y-security cover was granted to these Shiv Sena MLAs as an additional perk, despite not being ministers. It was provided to these MLAs after their defection from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in 2022, which eventually led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.