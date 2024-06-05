Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Deputy chief minister and BJP leader, takes responsibility for the drubbing loss in the state in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and urged the senior leadership to ‘to relieve me from the responsibility of the government’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fadnavis said on Wednesday, "I take full responsibility for the BJP's defeat in Maharashtra. I fell short in some places, and the setback in Maharashtra is my fault.

"To focus on the next assembly elections and fix the shortcomings, I request the top brass of my party to relieve me of my government duties. I will meet my seniors and communicate my expectations to them," Fadnavis said while addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Mumbai.

Fadnavis said he would hold discussions with his seniors, he further noted, "There were some issues of coordination with chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, which we will meet and discuss soon."

