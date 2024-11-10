As Maharashtra gears up for its upcoming Assembly elections, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) leader Sharad Pawar has offered a critical assessment of the state’s political climate and the readiness of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Speaking to The Indian Express on his campaign trail in Nanded, Pawar outlined key issues shaping the electoral landscape, including rising public discontent with the ruling government’s policies, especially among farmers and working-class citizens. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pawar expressed confidence in the strength of the MVA coalition, which includes the NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction), noting that despite targeted populist measures by the government, a strong demand for change is resonating across Maharashtra. He further alleged a concerning pattern of central agency misuse by the ruling party to pressure opposition figures, underscoring a political environment that, according to him, “the state has never seen."

Lok Sabha outcome sets tone for Assembly polls Pawar linked the current Assembly elections to sentiments from the last Lok Sabha polls, where he noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach and policies, especially concerning constitutional changes and minority relations, faced backlash. According to Pawar, "The issue of changing the Constitution harmed [Modi]… people were unhappy with Mr. Modi and his policies." He added that the MVA's performance in the Lok Sabha was a signal of growing dissatisfaction.

MVA's strength and strategy Pawar expressed optimism for the MVA’s prospects in the Assembly election, stating, “The public wants a change." He affirmed that the MVA alliance is functioning cohesively across almost all constituencies. On the question of the chief ministerial candidate, Pawar noted that the party with the highest seats within the MVA would choose the CM if they secure a majority. "My observation is, the public wants a change. And if that feeling continues then we will get a clear-cut majority. Secondly, our MVA alliance of Congress, Uddhav Thackeray and us, is working well everywhere except in a few constituencies," said Pawar.

Government’s populist policies and public sentiment To the question of whether he sees the Lok Sabha trend (where MVA made gains) continuing, Pawar, "I can’t say now" when asked if the Lok Sabha trend would continue in the upcoming state elections. He pointed out that since the last general elections, the government has deployed extensive resources and introduced a number of populist measures, such as the "Ladki Bahin" initiative, which offers financial benefits. These efforts, according to Pawar, are aimed at altering the political atmosphere in the state.

Pawar commented on the ruling party's populist policies, such as direct financial benefits to women and targeted aid to other groups. He shared an anecdote about field workers who, while receiving benefits, expressed frustration over rising costs of essential goods. "The women said they did get the money, but this government is giving money from one hand and taking it out from our pockets with the other as prices of everything have increased so much," he was quoted.

Misuse of central agencies alleged Pawar accused the central government of misusing agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department to target the Opposition, sharing that even his own family has faced repeated scrutiny. "Whenever my daughter, a four-time MP, criticizes the government, her husband gets a notice from Income Tax," Pawar stated, noting that this election is witnessing an unprecedented level of alleged misuse of power.

Manoj Jarange-Patil’s decision applauded Pawar praised activist Manoj Jarange-Patil for choosing not to contest the election, a move he believes will aid the Opposition. Jarange-Patil’s expanded demand for Muslim and Dhangar reservations has reportedly broadened his support, fostering inclusivity across communities, according to Pawar.

Farmers' flight ignored, says Pawar Addressing agricultural issues, Pawar criticized central policies, particularly those affecting cotton and soybean farmers, who face unsustainable prices. "Cotton and soybean farmers are extremely unhappy," he said, also noting that demands from the sugarcane sector regarding minimum support price and ethanol production remain unmet. Pawar emphasized that various crops and farmers are struggling due to unfulfilled promises. "Cotton and soybean farmers are facing serious issues. Prices have dropped, the cost of cultivation cannot be recovered. That's why these farmers are extremely unhappy. ... In fact, even in the case of sugarcane, there is a demand from the national federation regarding the minimum support price and also about Ethanol which are not being fulfilled. This means even this assure- income crop is facing a problem. By and large, be it cotton or soyabean or sugarcane, the farmers are in trouble," Pawar was quoted.