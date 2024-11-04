Maharashtra Elections: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange withdraws from polls, says ’will decide whom to defeat...’

  • Manoj Jarange, a Maratha quota activist, declared he won't back any contestants or parties in the Maharashtra assembly polls and advised his supporters to withdraw their nominations.

Livemint
Updated4 Nov 2024, 12:05 PM IST
File image of Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil
File image of Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil (ANI)

In a major announcement, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil has withdrawn from withdraws from Maharashtra polls 2024. While speaking to reporters, he said that he will not support any contestant or party in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls and asked his supporters who had filed nominations to withdraw their candidature.

Also Read | Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange calls off 9-day hunger strike

Speaking to reporters at Antarwali Sarathi village on Monday morning, Jarange said, "After much deliberation, I have decided not to field any candidate in the state. The Maratha community will decide on its own whom to defeat and whom to elect. I have no affiliation to or support for any candidate or political party."

The activist's decision to not participate in the electoral process marks a notable shift from his earlier strategy. Earlier, he had identified certain constituencies where he had intended to support or oppose some candidates.

He also informed reporters that he was not under any pressure from either the Mahayuti or MVA. "I am under no pressure from anyone. The community itself will decide whom to support based on their commitment to the Maratha cause," he said.

 

Also Read | Fadnavis, Pawars & Thackerays – 7 key players in Maharashtra Election 2024

Furthermore, he also urged the Maratha community members not to attend any political rally and not be swayed by any party.

"Those who have wronged or harassed the Maratha community should be taught a lesson through the ballot," he said.

Candidates on whom Manoj Jarange has extended support

On Sunday, he declared his intention to support two candidates from Parvati and Daund in the upcoming elections. These seats are currently occupied by the BJP, a party he has frequently criticised for its stance against Maratha reservations.

 

Also Read | ‘Not deaf and dumb…’: Shinde downplays reports of him being Mahayuti’s CM face

Previously, he had mentioned his backing for candidates in Phulambri, Kannad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Hingoli, Pathari (Parbhani), and Hadgaon (Nanded). He also indicated his goal to unseat sitting MLAs from Bhokardan (Jalna), Gangapur (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Kalamnuri (Hingoli), Gangakhed, Jintur (Parbhani), and Ausa (Latur), all of whom are part of the Mahayuti coalition.

Maharashtra Assembly elections

Voting will take place in 288 seats of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in a single phase on November 20. The votes will be counted on November 23.

 

Also Read | Raj Thackeray’s son Amit to make electoral debut from Mahim

The fight in Maharashtra is considered bipolar between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently in alliance with Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena under the ruling Mahayuti banner. The Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar) and the Congress are part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsMaharashtra Elections: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange withdraws from polls, says ’will decide whom to defeat...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.25
    12:46 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -6.75 (-4.66%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,273.70
    12:46 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -18.3 (-1.42%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    1,298.35
    12:46 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -40.75 (-3.04%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.45
    12:46 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -3.25 (-2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    205.90
    12:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    1.65 (0.81%)

    City Union Bank share price

    176.80
    12:35 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -1.05 (-0.59%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,349.60
    12:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -10.65 (-0.78%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,253.70
    12:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -10.3 (-0.81%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,930.00
    12:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -232.7 (-7.36%)

    PVR Inox share price

    1,479.40
    12:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -96 (-6.09%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    617.95
    12:35 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -37.6 (-5.74%)

    Emami share price

    677.30
    12:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -39.5 (-5.51%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gillette India share price

    10,377.15
    12:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    415.35 (4.17%)

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,019.00
    12:36 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    176.9 (3.65%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,603.75
    12:35 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    54.15 (3.49%)

    Happy Forgings share price

    1,114.20
    12:35 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    31.35 (2.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.