Maharashtra Elections: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange withdraws from polls, says ’will decide whom to defeat...’

In a major announcement, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil has withdrawn from withdraws from Maharashtra polls 2024. While speaking to reporters, he said that he will not support any contestant or party in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls and asked his supporters who had filed nominations to withdraw their candidature.

Speaking to reporters at Antarwali Sarathi village on Monday morning, Jarange said, "After much deliberation, I have decided not to field any candidate in the state. The Maratha community will decide on its own whom to defeat and whom to elect. I have no affiliation to or support for any candidate or political party."

The activist's decision to not participate in the electoral process marks a notable shift from his earlier strategy. Earlier, he had identified certain constituencies where he had intended to support or oppose some candidates.

He also informed reporters that he was not under any pressure from either the Mahayuti or MVA. "I am under no pressure from anyone. The community itself will decide whom to support based on their commitment to the Maratha cause," he said.

Furthermore, he also urged the Maratha community members not to attend any political rally and not be swayed by any party.

"Those who have wronged or harassed the Maratha community should be taught a lesson through the ballot," he said.

Candidates on whom Manoj Jarange has extended support On Sunday, he declared his intention to support two candidates from Parvati and Daund in the upcoming elections. These seats are currently occupied by the BJP, a party he has frequently criticised for its stance against Maratha reservations.

Previously, he had mentioned his backing for candidates in Phulambri, Kannad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Hingoli, Pathari (Parbhani), and Hadgaon (Nanded). He also indicated his goal to unseat sitting MLAs from Bhokardan (Jalna), Gangapur (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Kalamnuri (Hingoli), Gangakhed, Jintur (Parbhani), and Ausa (Latur), all of whom are part of the Mahayuti coalition.

Maharashtra Assembly elections Voting will take place in 288 seats of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in a single phase on November 20. The votes will be counted on November 23.

The fight in Maharashtra is considered bipolar between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently in alliance with Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena under the ruling Mahayuti banner. The Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar) and the Congress are part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.