Maharashtra govt is ‘beggar’: Minister Manikrao Kokate adds fuel to fire after ‘rummy’ video row; Fadnavis reacts

Maharashtra minister Manikrao Kokate, who was ‘caught playing rummy’ on his phone inside the Assembly, has added fuel to the fire as he termed the government a “beggar” while trying to clarify an earlier “beggar” comment on farmers. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reacted to the controversy, saying it was “inappropriate” for ministers to speak in such a manner, while asserting Maharashtra's economy was in good shape despite challenges.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate had allegedly compared farmers to beggars, inviting severe criticism. “Even a beggar does not take Re 1 in alms, but here we are giving crop insurance for Re 1. Even then, some people try to misuse it,” he had said.

When asked about the remark, Manikrao Kokate compared the Maharashtrian government to “beggar”. He said, “The government doesn't give Re 1 to farmers, it takes Re 1 from them. The government is a beggar,” PTI quoted him as saying.

He also said that 5 lakh to 5.3 lakh bogus applications for the Re 1 crop insurance scheme had been received, and he rejected them and implemented several corrective steps. The Re 1 crop insurance scheme, launched two years ago, was scrapped a few months back and replaced with the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme.

He also reacted to the alleged video of him playing rummy and warned of legal action against politicians who "defamed" him by sharing his video.

“I don't know how to play online rummy. One needs an OTP, and a bank account needs to be linked to play the game. One can check if my mobile phone is linked to any such game. I was trying to skip a game which popped up on my screen for 10 to 15 seconds,” he said.

DEVENDRA FADNAVIS REACTS When asked about the “beggar” statement by the Maharashtra government, Devendra Fadnavis said, “If he has made such a comment, it is inappropriate for ministers to speak in this manner. We have taken corrective measures in the crop insurance scheme as we saw insurance companies benefitting and not farmers.”

“We have taken steps to make an investment of ₹5,000 crore every year in the agriculture sector. Maharashtra's economy is good despite challenges,” the chief minister told reporters in Gadchiroli.