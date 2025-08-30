‘Govt should not test…’: Manoj Jarange warns on day 2 of Maratha quota protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has ramped up his agitation at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, warning the Maharashtra government not to “test the patience” of the community. On Saturday, the second day of his indefinite hunger strike, he accused the state of spreading misinformation and failing to provide even basic amenities for protesters.

What is Manoj Jarange demanding? The 43-year-old activist has been pressing for a 10% reservation for Marathas under the OBC category by recognising them as Kunbis, an agrarian caste already listed under OBC. Jarange made it clear that he is not seeking to cut into the OBC quota, but only demanding “the rightful share” for his community.

"We are only demanding that we get our rightful share of quota based on the eligibility under the Kunbi category," he said.

"We don't want to indulge in politics. We only want a reservation. The government should not test the patience of the Maratha community," he warned. "We are not asking to reduce the OBC quota. Don't spread misinformation," he charged.

Manoj Jarange further urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to insult poor Marathas. He accused Fadnavis of trying to create instability and vitiate the atmosphere in the state.

Conditions worsen at Azad Maidan Thousands of supporters joined Manoj Jarange at the historic ground, braving heavy overnight rain and ankle-deep mud. Protesters complained of food scarcity and poor sanitation, alleging that nearby shops had been forced shut. Many also bemoaned the lack of water in toilets.

Traffic came to a halt outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) as agitators spilled onto key roads on Friday, forcing police to step in.

Maharashtra Govt delegation steps in Amid growing tension, Maharashtra minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said a government delegation led by retired Justice Sandeep Shinde will hold talks with Jarange. Shinde also heads the committee verifying Kunbi records of the Maratha community.

“We are committed to resolving the matter positively,” Vikhe Patil said, adding that sanitation and water complaints at the protest site were being addressed.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has reiterated that the state will seek a solution within the constitutional framework but stressed that the demand must remain free of political motives.

Opposition MVA hits out at Fadnavis Government The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) accused the ruling Mahayuti government of failing to manage the situation. Opposition leaders said the Centre must relax the 50% cap on reservations and conduct a caste census if the issue is to be resolved.

Why it matters? This is Manoj Jarange’s eighth protest since 2023. Earlier this year, he had ended a hunger strike on the sixth day after Maharashtra government assurances but warned he would return to Mumbai with a larger movement if promises were not fulfilled.

