In 4th big exit, Basavaraj Patil resigns from Congress ahead of Lok Sabha polls, likely to join BJP today
Nana Patole, the Maharashtra Congress state chief denied reports saying he did not receive any letter from Basavaraj Patil, a two-term MLA from the Ausa constituency
Maharashtra Congress working president Basavaraj Patil Murmukar has quit the grand old party, according to media reports. Basavaraj Patil is reportedly set to join Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) later in the day in the presence of state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bavankule and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.