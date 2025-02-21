Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde on Thursday revealed that he has been suffering from Bell’s Palsy, which has affected his ability of speech. The minister said that his condition is preventing him from attending cabinet meetings.
The Maharashtra cabinet Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection also revealed that he had undergone surgery a fortnight ago due to his condition.
(More details to be added soon)
