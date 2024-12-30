Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has sparked controversy by labelling Kerala as "Mini-Pakistan" during a rally in Pune. Rane's statements received backlash from opposition leaders. Following this Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane clarified that Kerala was very much part of India, saying he was merely comparing the situation in Kerala and Pakistan.

Nitesh Rane labels Kerala as ‘Mini Pakistan’ During a speech commemorating Shiv Pratap Din, Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane claimed that the electoral success of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Kerala was due to support from “terrorists.”

Rane, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, said, "Kerala is mini Pakistan that is why Rahul Gandhi and his sister are elected from there. All terrorists vote for them. This is the truth, you can ask. They have become MPs after taking terrorists with them," Rane said while addressing a rally in Purandar Taluka of Pune district.

Nitesh Rane's Clarification In the wake of backlash, Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane attempted to clarify his statements, asserting that he was merely comparing the treatment of Hindus in Kerala to that of Hindus in Pakistan.

Rane emphasised that while "Kerala is very much part of India," the decreasing Hindu population and alleged religious conversions were concerning issues that warranted attention.

Rane stated, “If the treatment meted out to Hindus in Pakistan is similar to happenings in India, there should be action against the same”.

Nitesh Rane further said that he was stating facts and was accompanied by a person who has helped "12,000 Hindu women" by stopping them from getting converted to "Islam and Christianity."

He maintained that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have won in the Wayanad constituency because they received support from terrorist organisations.

Political Reactions The opposition has reacted strongly to Rane's comments. Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi suggested that Rane should face consequences for his remarks, calling for legal action against him for spreading hatred.\

He remarked, “Maharashtra (CM Devendra) Fadnavis should make a separate portfolio for Nitish Rane for spreading hatred. Being a minister, it doesn't suit him to say such things. A case should be filed against him... Kerala is a state which secular. People of the state have rejected the BJP, that is why they are frustrated.”