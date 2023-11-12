Maharashtra News: BJP treads cautiously as Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray tussle over Thane district
Political tension embroiled in the state after the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction's two-decade old Shakha (branch office) building was demolished in the Muslim-dominated Mumbra region in Thane district.
A battle has ensued between the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray -led Shiv Sena (UBT) over the industrial district of Thane in Maharashtra. While the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has distanced themselves from this political turmoil, the saffron party in the state also has taken the seat of a diplomatic observer.