A battle has ensued between the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray -led Shiv Sena (UBT) over the industrial district of Thane in Maharashtra. While the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has distanced themselves from this political turmoil, the saffron party in the state also has taken the seat of a diplomatic observer.

Political tension embroiled in the state after the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction's branch office building was demolished in the Muslim-dominated Mumbra region in Thane district.

Naresh Mhaske of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Saturday said his party will take over all those 'shakhas' of the undivided party that were being used for inappropriate activities.

The Sena had recently taken over a shakha in this manner in Mumbra and had proceeded with its demolition to build it anew, causing tension with functionaries of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Attacking the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for "bulldozing" a 'shakha' (local level office) controlled by the Shiv Sena (UBT), its chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said those high on power will be taught a lesson.

Thackeray, along with top leaders of the Sena (UBT), went to Mumbra here to visit the razed shakha but had to face resistance from workers of the CM's Shiv Sena, who also showed black flags.

As the situation turned tense, Thackeray and his party colleagues left the site, just metres away from the razed shakha.

Mumbra is the stronghold of CM Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde on Sunday dismissed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s outburst over the demolition of his party’s ‘shakha’ in the Thane district, calling it an empty threat.

However, BJP might not see it as an ‘empty threat’. CM Shinde's declining approval in the state have worried the BJP, who even though has now gained the support of Ajit Pawar faction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has been feeling the victim card being used by Uddhav Thackeray can alter the political mood in his favour in Thane.

Notably, Thane was the bastion of an undivided Shiv Sena. In the faction fight, BJP has grown in establishing a hold over the industrial district of Maharashtra. Any unthought about move could hamper their newly accquired win.

A BJP MLA from Thane said while the Shinde Sena’s argument of misuse of the shakha by its rivals may be true, “the timing was not right", Indian Express reports.

The report also adds, a senior party functionary saying, “The high-handedness of the Shinde faction could prove detrimental. Especially, at a time when people are rejoicing in Diwali celebrations".

