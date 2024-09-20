Maharashtra News: Neglected SC, ST & OBC communities; pushed farmers into misery – PM Modi’s fresh attack on Congress

Maharashtra News: Modi attacked the Congress for blocking SC, ST, and OBC advancement and worsening farmers' conditions in poll-bound Maharashtra.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated20 Sep 2024, 02:20 PM IST
Maharashtra News: Congress neglected SC, ST & OBC communities; pushed farmers into misery, says PM Modi in Wardha
Maharashtra News: Congress neglected SC, ST & OBC communities; pushed farmers into misery, says PM Modi in Wardha(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a fresh attack on the Congress party, accusing it of deliberately not letting the Schedule Caste (ST), the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Communities (OBC) move forward. Modi also blamed the Congress party for pushing farmers of poll-bound Maharashtra into misery.

“Congress and its friends deliberately did not let the SC, ST and OBC people move forward. We have eliminated this anti-Dalit and anti-backwards thinking of Congress from the government system. The figures of the last one year show that SC, ST and OBC communities are taking advantage of the Vishwakarma Yojana,” Modi said after launching the Maharashtra government’s Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centre scheme in Wardha.

Also Read | PM Modi to visit US on Sept 21, no confirmation on Trump meet: What’s expected?

Before the inaugural event, Modi visited an exhibition at the Vishwakarma program in Wardha to mark one year of the Vishwakarma Yojana. He also released credit to 18 Vishwakarma Yojana beneficiaries under 18 trades and issued certificates.

“For decades in Maharashtra, the Congress and later the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, instead of making cotton the strength of the farmers of Maharashtra, pushed them into misery, did politics in the name of farmers and kept indulging in corruption... When Devendra Fadnavis's government was formed in 2014, the work of textile park started in Amravati,” Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Maharashtra Polls in November

The 288-member Maharashtra assembly, whose term ends on November 26, is scheduled to go to polls in November.

Also Read | ‘No power can bring back Art 370’: PM Modi after Pakistan’s restoration claims

“Just 2 days ago, we all celebrated Vishwakarma Puja and today on the holy land of Wardha, we are celebrating the success of 'PM Vishwakarma Yojana'.Today is also special because on this day in 1932, Mahatma Gandhi started a campaign against untouchability,” BJP X handle quoted Modi as saying.

Modi also released a commemorative stamp to mark one year of the project.

For decades in Maharashtra, the Congress and later the Maha Vikas Aghadi government... pushed them into misery.

The Prime Minister Vishwakarma Skill Honor (PM VIKAS), commonly referred to as PM Vishwakarma, is a program initiated by the Indian government aimed at empowering artisans and craftspeople nationwide.

Key Takeaways
  • The PM Vishwakarma Yojana aims to empower marginalized communities and artisans.
  • Modi’s statements reflect a broader political narrative ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.
  • Criticism of previous governments highlights the ongoing debate around agricultural policy and community support.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Sep 2024, 02:20 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsMaharashtra News: Neglected SC, ST & OBC communities; pushed farmers into misery – PM Modi’s fresh attack on Congress

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.20
    03:29 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.6 (1.74%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,349.25
    03:29 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    57.7 (4.47%)

    NTPC

    424.00
    03:29 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0 (0%)

    ITC

    513.85
    03:29 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    5.65 (1.11%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    IRB Infrastructure Developers

    64.90
    03:26 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    5.88 (9.96%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,861.95
    03:26 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    165.9 (9.78%)

    Asahi India Glass

    777.10
    03:26 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    68.25 (9.63%)

    Phoenix Mills

    1,931.55
    03:26 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    168.6 (9.56%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,350.000.00
      Chennai
      73,310.000.00
      Delhi
      73,430.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,410.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.