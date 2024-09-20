Maharashtra News: Neglected SC, ST & OBC communities; pushed farmers into misery – PM Modi’s fresh attack on Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a fresh attack on the Congress party, accusing it of deliberately not letting the Schedule Caste (ST), the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Communities (OBC) move forward. Modi also blamed the Congress party for pushing farmers of poll-bound Maharashtra into misery.

“Congress and its friends deliberately did not let the SC, ST and OBC people move forward. We have eliminated this anti-Dalit and anti-backwards thinking of Congress from the government system. The figures of the last one year show that SC, ST and OBC communities are taking advantage of the Vishwakarma Yojana,” Modi said after launching the Maharashtra government’s Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centre scheme in Wardha.

Before the inaugural event, Modi visited an exhibition at the Vishwakarma program in Wardha to mark one year of the Vishwakarma Yojana. He also released credit to 18 Vishwakarma Yojana beneficiaries under 18 trades and issued certificates.

“For decades in Maharashtra, the Congress and later the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, instead of making cotton the strength of the farmers of Maharashtra, pushed them into misery, did politics in the name of farmers and kept indulging in corruption... When Devendra Fadnavis's government was formed in 2014, the work of textile park started in Amravati,” Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Maharashtra Polls in November The 288-member Maharashtra assembly, whose term ends on November 26, is scheduled to go to polls in November.

“Just 2 days ago, we all celebrated Vishwakarma Puja and today on the holy land of Wardha, we are celebrating the success of 'PM Vishwakarma Yojana'.Today is also special because on this day in 1932, Mahatma Gandhi started a campaign against untouchability,” BJP X handle quoted Modi as saying.

Modi also released a commemorative stamp to mark one year of the project.

