Maharashtra ex-minister Baba Siddique resigns from Congress after 48 years: 'Some things are better left unsaid'
Maharashtra's former minister of state Baba Siddique has resigned from Congress
Maharashtra's former minister of state Baba Siddique has resigned from Congress. Baba Ziauddin Siddique was a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of the state of Maharashtra in India for the Vandre West Vidhan Sabha Constituency.
Baba Siddique, was the MLA for three consecutive terms in 1999, 2004 and 2009, and had also served as a Minister of State for Food & Civil Supplies, Labour and FDA, (2004–08) and had also served as a Municipal Corporator earlier for two consecutive terms (1992–1997). He currently serves as the Chairperson and Senior Vice President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee and Parliamentary Board of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
Baba Siddique is married to Shehzeen Siddique. They have two children, a daughter Dr. Arshia Siddique and a son Zeeshan Siddique.
