 Maharashtra ex-minister Baba Siddique resigns from Congress after 48 years: 'Some things are better left unsaid' | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 07 2024 15:59:24
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.35 -0.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 675.50 3.78%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 267.95 -2.33%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 431.90 0.12%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,134.55 0.03%
Business News/ Politics / Maharashtra ex-minister Baba Siddique resigns from Congress after 48 years: 'Some things are better left unsaid'
Back Back

Maharashtra ex-minister Baba Siddique resigns from Congress after 48 years: 'Some things are better left unsaid'

 Livemint

Maharashtra's former minister of state Baba Siddique has resigned from Congress

Maharashtra's former minister of state Baba SiddiquePremium
Maharashtra's former minister of state Baba Siddique

Maharashtra's former minister of state Baba Siddique has resigned from Congress. Baba Ziauddin Siddique was a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of the state of Maharashtra in India for the Vandre West Vidhan Sabha Constituency.

Announcing his decision on X, Baba Siddique wrote, “I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect. There’s a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid. I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey.".

Baba Siddique, was the MLA for three consecutive terms in 1999, 2004 and 2009, and had also served as a Minister of State for Food & Civil Supplies, Labour and FDA, (2004–08) and had also served as a Municipal Corporator earlier for two consecutive terms (1992–1997). He currently serves as the Chairperson and Senior Vice President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee and Parliamentary Board of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. 

Baba Siddique is married to Shehzeen Siddique. They have two children, a daughter Dr. Arshia Siddique and a son Zeeshan Siddique.

 

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 08 Feb 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App