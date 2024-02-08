Maharashtra's former minister of state Baba Siddique has resigned from Congress. Baba Ziauddin Siddique was a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of the state of Maharashtra in India for the Vandre West Vidhan Sabha Constituency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Announcing his decision on X, Baba Siddique wrote, “I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect. There’s a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid. I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey.".

Baba Siddique, was the MLA for three consecutive terms in 1999, 2004 and 2009, and had also served as a Minister of State for Food & Civil Supplies, Labour and FDA, (2004–08) and had also served as a Municipal Corporator earlier for two consecutive terms (1992–1997). He currently serves as the Chairperson and Senior Vice President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee and Parliamentary Board of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Baba Siddique is married to Shehzeen Siddique. They have two children, a daughter Dr. Arshia Siddique and a son Zeeshan Siddique.

