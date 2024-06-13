Maharashtra News: Will BJP snap ties with Ajit Pawar? Here's what THIS report says
Speculations are rife that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may snap ties with Ajit Pawar-led NCP and, instead, fight the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections with Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena as its ally, according to a report in the New Indian Express. This after a write-up in an RSS mouthpiece said that the alliance with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP was one of the reasons for the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll setback in Maharashtra.