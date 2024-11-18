Maharashtra polls 2024: ’Congress finally acknowledging Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy…’, says Shiv Sena’s Milind Deora

After 12 years, the Congress party has finally recognised Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy, according to Milind Deora, a leader of the Shiv Sena led by Shinde.In addition, Deora is the party's nominee for the November 20 elections in Maharashtra's Worli assembly constituency.

Deora said in a post on X that he had suggested to the UPA government in 2012 that a day of national mourning is observed in honour of Balasaheb but that his proposal had been "blocked by certain elements" within the alliance.

On the anniversary of the senior leader's passing on Sunday, Deora also posted a remembrance photo of Balasaheb Thackeray.

"I welcome Congress finally acknowledging Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy after 12 years. In 2012, as a Union Minister from Mumbai, I proposed that the UPA declare a day of national mourning for Balasaheb. While then PM Dr Manmohan Singh seemed supportive, the idea was blocked by certain elements within the alliance," Deora said.

Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), came under heavy fire from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday, who accused him of depending on the Congress vote bank for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

"The Congress's vote bank belongs to Uddhav Thackeray. Congress was solely responsible for the small increase in the Lok Sabha elections. Speaking on India Today TV, the Chief Minister declared, "We have the support of the Shiv Sena's base voters."

Maharashtra Election Date 2024 Voting for all 288 seats of the Maharashtra legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20. As many as 4,140 candidates are in the fray for these seats. The state has about 9.63 crore eligible voters, including 4.97 crore male voters and 4.66 crore female voters. Votes will be counted on November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.