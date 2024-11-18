Maharashtra polls 2024: ’Congress finally acknowledging Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy…’, says Shiv Sena’s Milind Deora

  • Maharashtra polls 2024: 'Congress finally acknowledging Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy, says Shiv Sena's Milind Deora

Livemint
Updated18 Nov 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora addresses a press conference in Mumbai.
Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora addresses a press conference in Mumbai.(ANI)

After 12 years, the Congress party has finally recognised Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy, according to Milind Deora, a leader of the Shiv Sena led by Shinde.In addition, Deora is the party's nominee for the November 20 elections in Maharashtra's Worli assembly constituency.

Deora said in a post on X that he had suggested to the UPA government in 2012 that a day of national mourning is observed in honour of Balasaheb but that his proposal had been "blocked by certain elements" within the alliance.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Will banks remain open or closed on voting

On the anniversary of the senior leader's passing on Sunday, Deora also posted a remembrance photo of Balasaheb Thackeray.

"I welcome Congress finally acknowledging Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy after 12 years. In 2012, as a Union Minister from Mumbai, I proposed that the UPA declare a day of national mourning for Balasaheb. While then PM Dr Manmohan Singh seemed supportive, the idea was blocked by certain elements within the alliance," Deora said.

 

Also Read | Govinda cuts short campaign trail as he fell sick, month after bullet injury

Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), came under heavy fire from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday, who accused him of depending on the Congress vote bank for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

"The Congress's vote bank belongs to Uddhav Thackeray. Congress was solely responsible for the small increase in the Lok Sabha elections. Speaking on India Today TV, the Chief Minister declared, "We have the support of the Shiv Sena's base voters."

Maharashtra Election Date 2024

Voting for all 288 seats of the Maharashtra legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20. As many as 4,140 candidates are in the fray for these seats. The state has about 9.63 crore eligible voters, including 4.97 crore male voters and 4.66 crore female voters. Votes will be counted on November 23.

 

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Dry days in Mumbai on THESE dates; details

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.

-With agency inputs

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Nov 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsMaharashtra polls 2024: ’Congress finally acknowledging Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy…’, says Shiv Sena’s Milind Deora

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,665.000.00
      Chennai
      75,671.000.00
      Delhi
      75,823.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,675.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.