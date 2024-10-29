Maharashtra Polls: Meet Shaina NC, Shiv Sena’s Mumbadevi candidate and world record holder for draping sarees in 54 ways

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 : In a significant political shift, Shaina NC, a prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson, has been included in the Shiv Sena's third list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. She will contest from the Mumbadevi seat in Mumbai, a stronghold of the Congress party.
In the Mumbadevi constituency, Shaina NC will face off against incumbent Congress MLA Amin Patel, who has represented the area since 2009. While Shaina NC has switched parties, she remains aligned with the Mahayuti alliance for the elections scheduled for November 20.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, leading the Shiv Sena, announced the latest list of candidates, which includes Sanjana Jadhav, the daughter of former Union minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Danve. Jadhav will contest from Kannad in Aurangabad district, currently held by Udaysing Rajput of the Shiv Sena (UBT), led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
The third list of candidates was released just before the nomination deadline, with the Shiv Sena being part of the ruling Mahayuti coalition, which includes the BJP and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Out of the 15 seats announced, two have been allocated to regional allies of the BJP-led NDA, namely Jansurajya Paksh and the Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi.
As the state prepares for the crucial elections, Shaina NC’s entry into the fray marks a notable development in Maharashtra's political landscape. Polling for the 288-member assembly will take place on November 20, with results set to be announced three days later.
Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess