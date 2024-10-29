Maharashtra Polls: Meet Shaina NC, Shiv Sena’s Mumbadevi candidate and world record holder for draping sarees in 54 ways

In a political shift, Shaina NC joins Shiv Sena's candidate list for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, vying for Mumbadevi against Congress's Amin Patel. The ruling Mahayuti coalition, including BJP and NCP, gears up for elections on November 20, with results announced shortly after.

At Mumbadevi, Shaina NC's main rival is sitting Congress MLA Amin Patel. Evidently, Shaina NC, an Indian fashion designer, changed parties, but stuck with the Mahayuti alliance for the November 20 Assembly elections in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 : In a significant political shift, Shaina NC, a prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson, has been included in the Shiv Sena's third list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. She will contest from the Mumbadevi seat in Mumbai, a stronghold of the Congress party.

Who is Shaina NC? 6 points on Shiv Sena Mumbadevi candidate

  • Shaina NC, born Shaina Nana Chudasama on December 1, 1972, is not just a well-known fashion designer but also has a rich political background.
  • Shaina NC is the daughter of Nana Chudasama, a prominent businessman and former Sheriff of Bombay, who was a vocal critic of the BJP and its handling of the post-Godhra riots.
  • Shaina NC holds a degree in political science from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai, and a diploma in fashion design from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.

  • Entering politics in 2004, Shaina NC joined the BJP, where she has served as national spokesperson, member of the national executive council, and treasurer of the BJP's Maharashtra unit.
  • She is also recognised for her social initiatives through charity fashion shows and two NGOs: ‘I Love Mumbai’ and ‘Giants Welfare Foundation’.
  • Shaina NC used to hold the Guinness Book of world record for draping a saree (sari) in fifty-four different ways. It was taken over by Dolly Jain, who now holds the world record of draping a saree in 325 styles.

Maharashtra Election: Mumbadevi Contest

In the Mumbadevi constituency, Shaina NC will face off against incumbent Congress MLA Amin Patel, who has represented the area since 2009. While Shaina NC has switched parties, she remains aligned with the Mahayuti alliance for the elections scheduled for November 20.

Maharashtra Polls: Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena announces 3rd list

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, leading the Shiv Sena, announced the latest list of candidates, which includes Sanjana Jadhav, the daughter of former Union minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Danve. Jadhav will contest from Kannad in Aurangabad district, currently held by Udaysing Rajput of the Shiv Sena (UBT), led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The third list of candidates was released just before the nomination deadline, with the Shiv Sena being part of the ruling Mahayuti coalition, which includes the BJP and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Out of the 15 seats announced, two have been allocated to regional allies of the BJP-led NDA, namely Jansurajya Paksh and the Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi.

As the state prepares for the crucial elections, Shaina NC’s entry into the fray marks a notable development in Maharashtra's political landscape. Polling for the 288-member assembly will take place on November 20, with results set to be announced three days later.

