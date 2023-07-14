Maharashtra portfolios allocation: Ajit Pawar strikes gold, gets finance and 6 other departments1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 04:39 PM IST
Maharashtra portfolios allocation: Ajit Pawar strikes gold, gets finance and 6 other departments
Nearly two weeks after Ajit Pawar crossed party lines to join the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader has been allocated the Finance Ministry, while Dilip Walse Patil, another NCP rebel, has bagged the Cooperation Ministry. The Ajit Pawar-led faction has bagged at least five more departments in the Maharashtra government.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×