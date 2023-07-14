Nearly two weeks after Ajit Pawar crossed party lines to join the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader has been allocated the Finance Ministry, while Dilip Walse Patil, another NCP rebel, has bagged the Cooperation Ministry. The Ajit Pawar-led faction has bagged at least five more departments in the Maharashtra government.

Ajit Pawar's new office will be on the fifth floor of Mantralaya which will also serve as the office of the deputy chief minister. Before the official announcement of the portfolios given to the NCP rebels, Ajit Pawar was briefed by two secretaries of the Finance and Planning Department.

Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has been allocated the food and civil supplies department, and Dhananjay Munde has been given Agriculture.

Cabinet Minister Anil Patil gets Relief and Rehabilitation, Disaster Management Department, while Aditi Sunil Tatkare has been allocated the Women and Child Development.

The other NCP ministers with their allocated ministries are Hasan Mushrif (Medical Education), Dharmrao Atram (Food and Drugs Administration), and Sanjay Bansode (Sports), said a statement issued by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s office.

With the inclusion of 9 NCP ministers, there are 29 cabinet ministers in Maharashtra. With Tatkare’s induction, for the first time, a woman MLA has been given a cabinet berth in the Shinde government.

According to the reports, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLAs had objected to the allocation of Finance and Planning to Ajit Pawar.

The Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year to form a new government in Maharashtra, whereas an NCP rebel group led by Ajit Pawar joined the ruling alliance earlier this month.

Devendra Fadnavis had also formed a short-lived government with Ajit Pawar in 2019 after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena severed its decades-old alliance with the BJP over the chief minister's post. At that time, Ajit Pawar had again crossed the party lines to join hands with the BJP and swear in as the deputy chief minister.