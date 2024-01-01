Maharashtra news: Shiva Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut took a ‘slavery’ jibe at Maharashtra Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, and said the latter should not be commenting on Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The remark by Sanjay Raut comes a day after Ajit Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party faction, dubbed the former a "nonentity".

"Those who chose slavery...those who are cowards should not comment on us. There is no need for me to speak more on this issue. Lok Sabha elections will show who is riff-raff," Raut told reporters when asked to comment on Ajit Pawar's remarks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies include- Indian National Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Peasants and Workers Party of India, Janata Dal (United), Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, and Swabhimani Paksha.

Ajit Pawar walked out of the MVA, when he broke off Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and took a chunk of it to form government with rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis, in the state.

Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government last July with eight MLAs and staked claim to the NCP, founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar, and its poll symbol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Maharashtra is insulted consistently, but those in power are keeping mum. What right do they have to criticise others?" Sanjay Raut asked.

Lok Sabha Polls seat-Sharing: No tussle in MVA, says Raut Sanjay Raut on Sunday said there is no tussle among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies over the sharing of seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

He also said there is a "good understanding" between the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and leaders of Congress in the Centre and Maharashtra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There is no tussle over the seat-sharing issue among Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents. We (Shiv Sena-UBT) and leaders of Congress in Delhi as well as in Maharashtra share a good understanding. Do not pay attention to remarks made by some leaders about the alliance.

"We are ready with our list of seats and tickets will be given to the candidates who are capable of winning the elections," Sanjay Raut said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!