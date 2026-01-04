Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray urges SEC to cancel unopposed wins in civic polls, alleges ‘candidate stealing’

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday urged the State Election Commission (SEC) to cancel elections in wards where candidates have been declared elected unopposed in the upcoming Maharashtra civic polls and to restart the polling process in those seats.

Addressing a joint press conference with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray after unveiling their alliance manifesto for the BMC polls, Uddhav alleged large-scale manipulation by the ruling alliance to ensure unopposed victories.

“First they stole votes, now they are stealing candidates,” Thackeray said, accusing the ruling coalition of pressuring opposition nominees to withdraw from the fray.

Thackeray's remaks came after the ruling Mahayuti wrested 68 out of 69 seats before actual polling since the candidates were elected unopposed in the municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra. On the last day of withdrawal of candidature on Friday, the BJP emerged the biggest gainer with its candidates elected unopposed in 44 seats.

While the BJP has the highest number of candidates who have won unopposed, the Shiv Sena has 22 and the NCP two.

The former Maharashtra chief minister, said if the State Election Commission has courage, it should cancel elections where candidates have been chosen unopposed, and should initiate the poll process again in those wards.

The two cousins also unveiled their alliance manifesto for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

“Atmosphere in the country is like democracy has been taken over by mobocracy,” he said.



Estranged Cousins Reunite Last month, estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray on Wednesday announced to reunite politically and take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming corporation elections including the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC). Voting is scheduled on January 15.

In 2006, Raj was miffed over his cousin Uddhav's elevation as the undivided Sena’s working president. He walked out of the party and floated the MNS. The reunion ofThackeray cousinsafter two decades could mark a tectonic shift in Mumbai's political landscape.

The BMC election may become a virtual ‘Thackeray vs The Rest’ contest creating a new set of challenges and opportunities for the major players: the BJP and the Congress.