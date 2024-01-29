Maharashtra Yatra news: NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal, OBC leaders declare protest rallies against Maratha Quota on 1 February
Maratha Quota: The agitation will begin on 1 February, with a Maharashtra yatra and a rally planned for 3 February. OBCs are calling on scheduled castes and scheduled tribes to join them in opposing the inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category.
Maratha Quota Row: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar faction leader Chhagan Bhujbal has declared protests and agitation outside the residences of MLAs, MPs and tehsildars on 1 February, Thursday, in opposition with ally Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde accepting Maratha Quota demand of Manoj Jarange Patil.