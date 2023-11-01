Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said Tuesday that she will appear before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2 in the ‘cash-for-query’ case but sought to “cross-examine" advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai and businessman Darshan Hiranandani over their allegations. The ‘cash-for-query’ case pertains to the allegations by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey that Mahua Moitra took bribes in the form of “cash" and “gifts" from tycoon Darshan Hiranandani to question the Adani Group in her capacity as a Member of Parliament, triggering a political storm.

In a letter to chairperson of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, Mahua Moitra informed that she would respect the summons to appear before the panel on November 2 even though her request to extend the date of hearing was rejected but questioned whether it is the appropriate forum to examine allegations of alleged criminality. Mahua Moitra further alleged that Jai Anant Dehadrai and Darshan Hiranandani have provided “no documentary evidence" to back their allegations against her. “The complainant Shri Dehadrai has provided NO documentary evidence to back his allegations in either his written complaint and neither could he provide any evidence in his oral hearing. In keeping with the principles of natural justice I wish to exercise my right to cross-examine Shri Dehadrai," Mahua Moitra said, adding, “In light of the seriousness of the allegations, it is imperative that the alleged "bribe- giver" Shri Darshan Hiranandani, who has given a "suo-moto" affidavit to Committee with scant details and no documentary evidence whatsoever, be called to depose before the Committee and provide the said evidence in the form of a documented itemised inventory with amounts, date etc. I wish to place on record that in keeping with the principles of natural justice I wish to exercise my right to cross-examine Shri Hiranandani."

‘DIFFERENT APPROACH TO BJP MP RAMESH BIDHURI’

Referring to the no-hearing date given to BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri after he made some communal remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali inside Parliament, Mahua Moitra accused the Parliamentary panel of “double-standards".

The Trinamool Congress MP said the panel has adopted a very different approach in the case of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri who has a "very serious complaint of hate speech" pending against him with the Privileges and Ethics branch.

For the unversed: During the Monsoon session of Parliament, Ramesh Bidhuri triggered a massive controversy over his derogatory and anti-Muslim remarks against BSP MP Danish Ali. Party chief JP Nadda issued a showcause notice to Ramesh Bidhuri as the Opposition demanded his suspension.

He was summoned on October 10 to provide oral evidence but he expressed his inability to depose as he was away campaigning in Rajasthan. Mahua Moitra said, "No further date of his hearing has been given so far. I wish to place on record that these double-standards reek of political motives and do little to enhance the credibility of the Privileges & Ethics Branch."

