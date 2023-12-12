comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 12 2023 13:55:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.85 0.62%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 613.9 -0.07%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,473.6 -1.01%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 232.65 0.74%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 456.55 0.94%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Mahua Moitra asked to vacate official residence following expulsion from Lok Sabha
Back Back

Mahua Moitra asked to vacate official residence following expulsion from Lok Sabha

 Livemint

Mahua Moitra expulsion from Lok Sabha: The TMC leader has been asked to vacate her official residence following the expulsion of her from Lok Sabha in the cash for query case.

New Delhi: TMC leader Mahua Moitra with other opposition leaders after being expelled by the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. The Lok Sabha on Friday expelled Moitra after holding her guilty of sharing her credentials with others and accepting gifts from a businessman to extend favours. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (PTI)Premium
New Delhi: TMC leader Mahua Moitra with other opposition leaders after being expelled by the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. The Lok Sabha on Friday expelled Moitra after holding her guilty of sharing her credentials with others and accepting gifts from a businessman to extend favours. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma) (PTI)

Shortly after Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra faced expulsion from the Lok Sabha due to cash-for-query allegations, the Housing Committee of Parliament formally requested the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to instruct the TMC leader to vacate her official bungalow, India Today reported.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8 for ‘unethical conduct’. Moitra however contended that the Ethics panel had no power to expel lawmakers. She also lambasted the Narendra Modi-led government for ‘shutting her into submission’ and dubbed it the beginning of the other party's end.

Also Read: Mahua Moitra says ethics panel helped her double 2024 winning margin, says 'idea of expulsion stems from...'

The Ethics Committee, which investigated the allegations made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, adopted its 500-page report on November 9 recommending Moitra's expulsion from the 17th Lok Sabha given her "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct."

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on Monday moved Supreme Court to challenge her expulsion from Lok Sabha over 'cash-for-query' allegations.

Last month, the draft report received approval from the panel with a majority vote of 6:4. Six-panel members, including Congress MP Preneet Kaur (previously suspended from the party), supported the report. Meanwhile, four members of the panel from opposition parties submitted dissenting notes.

Also Read: 'Will fight BJP outside Parliament, in gutter, on streets': Mahua Moitra on her expulsion as MP

After the expulsion of Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said that all of this is being done based on "baseless facts" and with a “sentiment of revenge."

Mahua Moitra, who was not allowed to speak during the discussion inside the House and the Ethics committee broke every rule, the Trinamool leader read out her statement outside the Lok Sabha. TMC leader Mahua Moitra had warned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying, “The Ethics Committee has no power to expel....This is the beginning of your (BJP) end." She said she would fight the BJP outside Parliament or in a gutter or on the streets.

Also Read: Mahua Moitra expulsion from Lok Sabha: What legal options does TMC leader have now?

“You have assumed the powers of the quasi-judicial authority and imposed a penalty on me that you have no power to do. You have disregarded due process proportionality and abused every tenant...jab naash manush par chha ta hai, tab vivek mar jata hai (when a human is nearing his/her end, then his/her conscience dies first)," Mahua Moitra said.

Also Read: Mahua Moitra's expulsion: What Supreme Court said on MPs expelled in 2005 ‘cash for query' case

Mahua Moitra accused the BJP government of "hating minorities (and) women".

She alleged that the Ethics Committee, “which was set up to serve as the moral compass for members, instead it has been abused egregiously today to do exactly it was never meant to do - which is to bulldoze the Opposition".

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 12 Dec 2023, 12:32 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App