Mahua Moitra asked to vacate official residence following expulsion from Lok Sabha
Mahua Moitra expulsion from Lok Sabha: The TMC leader has been asked to vacate her official residence following the expulsion of her from Lok Sabha in the cash for query case.
Shortly after Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra faced expulsion from the Lok Sabha due to cash-for-query allegations, the Housing Committee of Parliament formally requested the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to instruct the TMC leader to vacate her official bungalow, India Today reported.
“You have assumed the powers of the quasi-judicial authority and imposed a penalty on me that you have no power to do. You have disregarded due process proportionality and abused every tenant...jab naash manush par chha ta hai, tab vivek mar jata hai (when a human is nearing his/her end, then his/her conscience dies first)," Mahua Moitra said.
Mahua Moitra accused the BJP government of "hating minorities (and) women".
She alleged that the Ethics Committee, “which was set up to serve as the moral compass for members, instead it has been abused egregiously today to do exactly it was never meant to do - which is to bulldoze the Opposition".
