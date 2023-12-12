Shortly after Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra faced expulsion from the Lok Sabha due to cash-for-query allegations, the Housing Committee of Parliament formally requested the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to instruct the TMC leader to vacate her official bungalow, India Today reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8 for ‘unethical conduct’. Moitra however contended that the Ethics panel had no power to expel lawmakers. She also lambasted the Narendra Modi-led government for ‘shutting her into submission’ and dubbed it the beginning of the other party's end.

The Ethics Committee, which investigated the allegations made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, adopted its 500-page report on November 9 recommending Moitra's expulsion from the 17th Lok Sabha given her "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct."

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on Monday moved Supreme Court to challenge her expulsion from Lok Sabha over 'cash-for-query' allegations.

Last month, the draft report received approval from the panel with a majority vote of 6:4. Six-panel members, including Congress MP Preneet Kaur (previously suspended from the party), supported the report. Meanwhile, four members of the panel from opposition parties submitted dissenting notes.

After the expulsion of Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said that all of this is being done based on "baseless facts" and with a “sentiment of revenge."

Mahua Moitra, who was not allowed to speak during the discussion inside the House and the Ethics committee broke every rule, the Trinamool leader read out her statement outside the Lok Sabha. TMC leader Mahua Moitra had warned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying, "The Ethics Committee has no power to expel....This is the beginning of your (BJP) end." She said she would fight the BJP outside Parliament or in a gutter or on the streets.

“You have assumed the powers of the quasi-judicial authority and imposed a penalty on me that you have no power to do. You have disregarded due process proportionality and abused every tenant...jab naash manush par chha ta hai, tab vivek mar jata hai (when a human is nearing his/her end, then his/her conscience dies first)," Mahua Moitra said.

Mahua Moitra accused the BJP government of "hating minorities (and) women".

She alleged that the Ethics Committee, “which was set up to serve as the moral compass for members, instead it has been abused egregiously today to do exactly it was never meant to do - which is to bulldoze the Opposition".

