Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case: 3 questions TMC MP will face before ethics panel today
Cash-for-query case: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra is scheduled to appear before the Lok Sabha Ethics Panel today over the allegations that she took cash and gifts in exchange for raising questions to target the Adani Group
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who has been facing 'cash-for-query' allegations, will appear before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee today, November 2. The Ethics Committee has been probing the ‘cash-for-query’ case against Mahua Moitra on the allegations that she received cash and gifts from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament to target the Adani Group. While Mahua Moitra has refuted the allegations of taking bribes, she has acknowledged sharing her Parliament login credentials with him.