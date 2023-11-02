Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who has been facing 'cash-for-query' allegations, will appear before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee today, November 2. The Ethics Committee has been probing the ‘cash-for-query’ case against Mahua Moitra on the allegations that she received cash and gifts from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament to target the Adani Group. While Mahua Moitra has refuted the allegations of taking bribes, she has acknowledged sharing her Parliament login credentials with him.

THE QUESTIONS ETHICS PANEL IS LIKELY TO ASK MAHUA MOITRA | TOP POINTS

The allegations against Mahua Moitra have been made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey who wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, titled "Re-emergence of nasty 'Cash for Query' in Parliament" and sought a probe into the matter. The ethics panel is likely to question Mahua Moitra on the reports by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the I-T Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The ethics panel had sought reports from MEA to authenticate Darshan Hiranandani's affidavit, MHA to map the TMC MP's foreign trips in the past five years and the I-T ministry which manages Parliament and its members’ portals. The panel is also expected to inquire whether the IP addresses for her logins and locations were identical, NDTV reported. Mahua Moitra will also be asked about the allegations that have been provided to the ethics committee in the cash-for-query scam. To this, Mahua Moitra has claimed that Jai Anant Dehadrai and Darshan Hiranandani have provided 'no documentary evidence' to back their allegations against her

Despite Mahua Moitra's prior request for a hearing extension due to pre-scheduled commitments, her plea was disregarded, and she was summoned to appear before the Parliament panel on November 2.

Ahead of her appearance before the Committee, Mahua Moitra, in a letter to the panel said that she will appear before it for the hearing on November 2-- the summoned date but sought to “cross-examine" both advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai and businessman Darshan Hiranandani over their allegations.

In her letter, she writes:

“The complainant Shri Dehadrai has provided NO documentary evidence to back his allegations in either his written complaint and neither could he provide any evidence in his oral hearing. In keeping with the principles of natural justice I wish to exercise my right to cross-examine Shri Dehadrai," Mahua Moitra said, adding, “In light of the seriousness of the allegations, it is imperative that the alleged "bribe- giver" Shri Darshan Hiranandani, who has given a "suo-moto" affidavit to Committee with scant details and no documentary evidence whatsoever, be called to depose before the Committee and provide the said evidence in the form of a documented itemised inventory with amounts, date etc. I wish to place on record that in keeping with the principles of natural justice I wish to exercise my right to cross-examine Shri Hiranandani."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!