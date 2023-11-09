Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case: Ethics panel suggests ‘expulsion’ of TMC MP from Lok Sabha
Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case: The recommendations on the ‘expulsion’ of Mahua Moitra over corruption will be submitted in the Winter Session of Parliament
Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case: In its 500-page report, the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha has recommended the “expulsion" of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha in connection with the allegations against her in the ‘cash-for-query’ case. There are signs that the committee may propose a recommendation against Mahua Moitra in its report to Speaker Om Birla which would probably be accompanied by dissent notes from the Opposition members of the ethics panel.