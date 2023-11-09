Mahua Moitra cash-for-query case: In its 500-page report, the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha has recommended the “expulsion" of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha in connection with the allegations against her in the ‘cash-for-query’ case. There are signs that the committee may propose a recommendation against Mahua Moitra in its report to Speaker Om Birla which would probably be accompanied by dissent notes from the Opposition members of the ethics panel.

Mahua Moitra is being investigated over the allegations that she took bribes to pose questions at the Lok Sabha against businessman Gautam Adani. An investigation was launched into the allegations against Mahua Moitra after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey cited advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai's letter which reportedly contained the “evidence" to prove 'quid pro quo' between Mahua Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

After its investigation, the ethics panel is likely to meet today, November 9, to adopt a draft report on the cash-for-query allegations against Mahua Moitra and take a “grim" view on the charges against the Trinamool Congress MP. It is also likely to recommend Mahua Moitra’s “expulsion" from Lok Sabha over the “bribery" charges.

“The money trail of cash transaction between Smt Mahua Moitra and Shri Darshan Hiranandani as a part of a 'quid pro quo' should be investigated by the government of India in a legal, institutional and time-bound manner," the report read, NDTV reported.

The recommendations will be submitted in the Winter Session of Parliament. The 15-member ethics committee has seven members from the BJP, three from the Congress, and one each from BSP, Shiv Sena, YSRCP, CPI(M) and JDU.

Meanwhile, Nishikant Dubey informed on Wednesday that the Lokpal has ordered a Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) probe against Mahua Moitra on his complaint of alleged corruption.

The ethics panel was earlier scheduled to meet on Tuesday to adopt a draft report on Mahua Moitra’s “unethical conduct" but the meeting was later postponed to Thursday, November 9. Mahua Moitra then alleged that the meeting was postponed to keep the other members of the panel away and adopt the report by a majority.

MAHUA MOITRA STORMS OUT DURING PROBE OVER ‘FILTHY’ QUESTIONS

Mahua Moitra had appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2 over the cash-for-query allegations against her but she walked out, along with other Opposition members, alleging “proverbial vastraharan [stripping]" and “filthy…personal questions".

The ethics panel has, however, accused Mahua Moitra of not cooperating and walking out of the meeting to “avoid" answering more questions.

“Instead of giving answers, she [Mahua Moitra] got angry and used unparliamentary language for the Chairperson, and Committee members. Danish Ali, Girdhari Yadav and other Opposition MPs tried to accuse the committee and walked out...The committee will sit and decide further action," Ethics panel chief Vinod Kumar Sonkar said.

