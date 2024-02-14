Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra, who had been expelled from the Lok Sabha on allegations of sharing her parliamentary login credentials and password with an unauthorised person, has now slammed the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for inducting former Congress leaders ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahua Moitra took to microblogging site X, and said "they’ll (BJP) soon want me".

In her post on X, Mahua Moitra wrote, "I thought Ram Lalla had taken care of 400 seats in 2024. So why is BJP desperately grabbing at the very same netas they always denounced as "corrupt"?".

The tweet comes as a sarcastic dig after Maharashtra Congress stalwart and former chief minister Ashok Chavan quit the grand old party to join Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls.

Notably, Ashok Chavan had been asked to resign from his post as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, after allegations of corruption rose against him in Adarsh Housing Scam case. Chavan is still being investigated for the scam case, prompting Congress to allege that the former chief minister of Maharashtra turning to BJP was conspired by the saffron party with investigative agencies in tow.

Ashok Chavan, the son of Shankarrao Chavan, who was himself a two-time Chief Minister of the state, is a heavyweight politician from the Marathwada region. However, Ashok Chavan has had a chequered political history with shadows of scams.

Ajit Pawar, who faces multiple corruption cases, is another politician who split the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar, and joined the Maharashtra coalition as a partner of the BJP.

On February 8, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman placed in Parliament a 'white paper' on the economy, highlighting the NDA government's 10-year performance.

Nirmala Sitharaman also listed the UPA-era scams in the 'white paper'. The Adarsh scam, in which Ashok Chavan was named, was among the corruption cases listed by Sitharaman.

Mahua Moitra Expelled Mahua Moitra, a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced expulsion from the lower house of the parliament after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that the TMC leader had accepted bribes for asking questions in the Parliament.

The questions in focus were often on Gautam Adani and PM Narendra Modi.

Mahua Moitra was disqualified and expelled from the Lok Sabha on 8 December 2023 due to her connection with the "Cash for Query" corruption incident and taking bribes.

Therefore, Mahua Moitra's latest tweet only seemed like a veiled attack to the ruling party at the centre, who inducted a former Congress leader- Ashok Chavan-- who comes with the taint of the Adarsh scam, something the Congress said needed the 'washing machine'.

