Mahua Moitra served fresh notice to vacate govt bungalow after expulsion as Lok Sabha MP in cash-for-query case
Mahua Moitra has been directed to vacate government bungalow weeks after she was expelled as a Member of Parliament (MP) over cash-for-query scam.
Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has been served an eviction notice by Directorate of Estates (DoE) to vacate her government bungalow weeks after she was expelled as a Lok Sabha MP over cash-for-query scam, sources in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry were quoted as saying. Sources have said that a team of officials will be sent to ensure the government bungalow is vacated by Mahua Moitra at the earliest.