Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has been served an eviction notice by Directorate of Estates (DoE) to vacate her government bungalow weeks after she was expelled as a Lok Sabha MP over cash-for-query scam, sources in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry were quoted as saying. Sources have said that a team of officials will be sent to ensure the government bungalow is vacated by Mahua Moitra at the earliest.

"Since the eviction notice was issued to her [Mahua Moitra] on Tuesday, a team of officials from the directorate of estates will now be sent to ensure that the government bungalow is vacated at the earliest," a source told PTI.

Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8 last year, was earlier asked to vacate the house by January 7 after her allotment was cancelled. The DoE then issued a notice to Mahua Moitra, seeking her response on why she had not vacated the bungalow. Another notice was issued to the former TMC MP on January 12. On Wednesday, January 17, Mahua Moitra has now been served an eviction notice to vacate her government bungalow.

On January 4, the Delhi High Court asked the TMC leader to approach the DoE with a request to allow her to continue to occupy the government accommodation allotted to her. Justice Subramoniun Prasad had noted that the rules allowed her to stay at the bungalow for up to six months if certain charges are paid. It said the DoE shall decide her case after applying its own mind.

Mahua Moitra was expelled as an MP after she was held guilty of "unethical conduct" for allegedly accepting gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani and sharing her user ID and password of the Parliament website with him. Mahua Moitra also allegedly accepted bribes to pose questions at the Lok Sabha against businessman Gautam Adani.

