Majority of Americans Back Israel as Democrats Split Over War With Hamas, WSJ Poll Finds
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 11 Dec 2023, 06:40 PM IST
SummaryU.S. attitudes on the conflict reflect partisan and generational divides. President Biden received low marks for his response to the war.
WASHINGTON—U.S. public opinion remains favorable toward Israel in its war with Hamas, but just over a third of Americans say they are equally sympathetic to both the Israeli and Palestinian people, a new Wall Street Journal poll finds.
