Maldives opposition parties who criticised Mohamed Muizzu's 'anti-India' pivot, to now boycott his presidential address
Maldives' two main opposition parties, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and The Democrats Party, have decided not to attend the Pro-China Mohamed Muizzu's presidential statement scheduled for February 5
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu keeps witnessing political turmoil in the country as the island nation's two main opposition parties--the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and The Democrats Party-- has now chosen not to attend the presidential statement scheduled for February 5. The news confirmed by Maldives-based media outlet Mihaaru said that majority-holding MDP in parliament has not yet disclosed the purpose of the boycott.