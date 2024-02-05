Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu keeps witnessing political turmoil in the country as the island nation's two main opposition parties--the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and The Democrats Party-- has now chosen not to attend the presidential statement scheduled for February 5. The news confirmed by Maldives-based media outlet Mihaaru said that majority-holding MDP in parliament has not yet disclosed the purpose of the boycott. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the Democrats released a statement explaining their decision to abstain from the meeting due to the re-appointment of the three ministers who had been rejected by parliament.

It is the first session of Maldivian Parliament this year. The presidential statement will be made on Monday at 9 am by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, according to Mihaaru.

Notably, these opposition parties had slammed Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu over his alleged 'anti-India' pivot, in asking the India troops be withdrawn, and making a China visit while skipping India.

The President is required by the Constitution to address Maldives Parliament at the first session of the first term of the year, outlining the state of the nation and outlining his recommendations for how to bring improvements.

Quite recently, two opposition parties in the Maldives came out against the current regime over its 'stark' anti-India pivot.

The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and The Democrats jointly issued a joint press statement, labelling the shift in foreign policy as 'extremely detrimental' to the country's long-term development.

The statement served to reassert and affirm the Maldivian opposition's belief that "alienating any development partner, and especially the country's most long-standing ally will be extremely detrimental to the long-term development of the country".

The Maldivian opposition further underscored that "stability and security in the Indian Ocean is vital to the stability and security of the Maldives."

Last week, Maldives opposition parties threatened to impeach pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu. Clashes broke out in Maldives Parliament between pro-government MPs and opposition lawmakers over differences over the approval of four members of the pro-China President's cabinet.

The decision to submit an impeachment motion was taken unanimously in the Maldives parliamentary group meeting of the MDP, The Edition.mv reported. Notably, a minimum of 53 votes are required within parliament to remove a sitting president.

The Maldives Parliament, which has 87 members, had recently amended its standing orders to make it easier to submit an impeachment motion. The MDP and Democrats, together, have 56 MPs between them; 43 MPs from MDP, and 13 from Democrats.

Both the MDP and The Democrats emphasised the critical need for consecutive governments to maintain the ability "to work with all development partners for the benefit of the people of the Maldives, as the Maldives has traditionally done".

