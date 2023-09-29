Maldives' run-off presidential poll tomorrow; why India, China will keep close watch
Ties with India and China is said to be weighing heavily on the postal ballot choices, experts said, as the key contestants have brought geopolitics into the centrestage of their electoral campaigns.
Maldives, the picturesque archipelago in the Indian Ocean, will hold a high-stake run-off presidential election tomorrow – the outcome of which will not only be closely watched by its populace of 500,000 but also India and China, the two Asian powers considered to be vying for geostrategic presence in the region.