Mint Primer | Why Maldives needs Indian tourists

Are Indian travellers continuing to boycott Maldives?

It seems so. According to data from the island nation’s ministry of tourism, the flow of Indian tourists in the first six months of 2024 was down by 43%. India, which was the top source of tourists in 2023, has now dropped to sixth place. Last year, Indians made up 12% of the 1.7 million tourists who visited the Maldives, but this share has halved to 6% in 2024 do far.