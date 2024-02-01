All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Malliakrjun Kharge on Thursday took a jibe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Interim Budget for 2024 she presented in the Lok Sabha. MP Kharge alleged that the budget 2024 missed mentioning the poor, lower middles class, and the midddles class. “This is their budget only for day-to-day affairs" Kharge added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “I listened to the budget carefully, nothing was mentioned in this budget for the poor, lower middle class and the middle class...This is their budget only for day-to-day affairs. They did not give the details of promises made for 10 years, they should have compared how many promises were made and how many were fulfilled...They should give a comparative statement..."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented her sixth consecutive budget with a speech lasting 56 minutes, her shortest-ever.

Sitharaman, who holds the distinction of delivering the longest budget speech at 2.40 hours in 2020, was cheered at regular intervals by the treasury benches -- her remarks on the presentation of the full budget by "our government" in July receiving the loudest applause.

Opposition members listened to Sitharaman's budget speech with rapt attention, barring some voices of disapproval to the minister's reference to her government returning to power after the Lok Sabha elections.

Malliakrjun Kharge on Hemant Soren arrest Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that forcing Hemant Soren to resign is a blow to Federalism. In a post on 'X', Mallikarjun Kharge said, "One who will not go with PM Modi will go to jail. Imposing ED against Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren and forcing him to resign is a blow to Federalism. Intimidating opposition leaders by making the provisions of PMLA draconian is part of the BJP's tool kit."

He further said that the BJP's work of destabilising the opposition governments one by one as part of a conspiracy was continuing.

"Whoever went into the BJP's washing machine is clean as white; who didn't go was tainted. If democracy has to be saved from dictatorship, then the BJP will have to be defeated. We will not be afraid, Will continue to fight from Parliament to the streets," he added.

