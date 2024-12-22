Mallikarjun Kharge slams Modi govt for ’erosion’ of ECI integrity after Centre amends election rules

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday, December 11, criticised the Central government's move to amend an election rule to block public access to certain electronic documents, alleging it was a “calibrated erosion” of Election Commission's integrity. Mallikarjun Kharge said this move was part of the Modi government's “systematic conspiracy” to undermine the institutional integrity of the Election Commission.

Mallikarjun Kharge also said the Modi government's "calibrated erosion" of the ECI's integrity is a frontal attack on the Constitution and democracy. "Modi Govt's calibrated erosion of ECI's integrity is a frontal attack on the Constitution and Democracy and we will take every step to safeguard them," he said.

In a long tweet on social media X, Mallikarjun Kharge said, “Modi Govt’s audacious amendment in the Conduct of Election Rules is another assault in its systematic conspiracy to destroy the institutional integrity of the Election Commission of India.”

“Earlier, they had removed the Chief Justice of India from the Selection panel which appoints Election Commissioners, and now they have resorted to stonewall electoral information, even after a High Court order,” the Congress president said.

Launching an all-out attack on the Election Commission, Mallikarjun Kharge said the poll body acted with a condescending tone whenever the Congress highlighted the voter deletions and EVM issues.

“Everytime the Congress party wrote to the ECI, regarding specific poll irregularities such as voter deletions and lack of transparency in EVMs, the ECI has responded in a condescending tone and chosen not to even acknowledge certain serious complaints. This again proves that the ECI, even though is a quasi-judicial body is not behaving independently,” Mallikarjun Kharge said.

The government has tweaked an election rule to prevent public inspection of certain electronic documents such as CCTV camera and webcasting footage as well as video recordings of candidates to prevent their misuse.

