Mallikarjun Kharge slams relocation of Gandhi, Ambedkar statues in letter to Speaker, Vice Prez: ‘Violates Democracy'
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge urges the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to relocate the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, and other national leaders to their original locations within the Parliament complex, citing a violation of democracy's spirit.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, June 19, wrote to the Lok Sabha speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, urging them to relocate the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Bhim Rao Ambedkar, and other national leaders to their original location in the Parliament complex.