A huge uproar has erupted in Rajya Sabha over Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's alleged “derogatory” remarks during a debate on delimitation and the alleged ‘imposition’ of Hindi through the three-language formula under the New Education Policy (NEP).

While Mallikarjun Kharge has apologised and withdrawn his comments – a Hindi expression to mean ‘knocking someone out’ or ‘nailing’ – the MPs erupted in uproar, alleging they were directed at the Chair.

Leader of the House JP Nadda intervened and said the expression used by the Leader of Opposition is condemnable.

"The language used by the Leader of Opposition, the aspersions on the chair, is condemnable... This is to be condemned by one and all. The words and language used for the Chair is unpardonable, still he should apologise and the word should be expunged," he said.

In his statement, Mallikarjun Kharge apologised to Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and clarified that the comments were made for the government policies and not him.

“I apologise to you [Deputy Chairman], I have not used these words for you. I apologise to you and not to the government. I am sorry if you were hurt by my remarks, I apologise to you,” Mallikarjun Kharge said in his clarification.

As the Upper House took up a discussion on the working of the Education Ministry soon after the Question Hour, several Opposition members were on their feet demanding an apology from minister Dharmendra Pradhan for his remarks against the Tamil Nadu government.