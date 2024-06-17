Mamata Banerjee alleges govt negligence in Kanchanjunga train accident: ‘Only doing publicity for Vande Bharat trains’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited Kanchanjunga train accident site, criticized Indian Railway Ministry for negligence. She provided medical and disaster teams for rescue operations. She also questioned the focus on fare hikes over passenger amenities.
Kanchanjunga train accident: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee visited the Kanchanjunga train accident site on Monday. A goods train rear-ended the tourist-favourite Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express on Monday, killing 15 people and injuring over 60.