BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday after Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee accused the political leaders of the saffron party of importing "fake Hinduism" into the state.

The TMC supremo's remarks were in response to comments made by Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bengal Assembly.

Suvendu Adhikari sparked outrage on Tuesday by declaring that Muslim MLAs of the TMC would be expelled from the West Bengal Assembly if the BJP came to power in the 2026 Bengal Assembly Elections.

Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari: What happened ‘Muslim MLAs of TMC would be thrown out’ Leader of the Opposition and TMC turncoat Suvendu Adhikari lashed out at the ruling party, which has been in power for three terms, and said Muslim MLAs of the TMC would be thrown out of the West Bengal Assembly.

Adhikari predicted that the TMC would be ousted from power by the Hindu population—a remark that the chief minister deemed discriminatory.

The BJP has long accused the TMC of facilitating unchecked Bangladeshi infiltration, subtly implying that Muslims receive shelter in Bengal without adequate scrutiny.

‘Please don’t play the Hindu card’ Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the saffron party of importing "fake Hinduism" to the state. She also alleged that the BJP was undermining the rights of citizens.

Addressing the issue in the House, CM Banerjee said, "Your imported Hindu dharma is not supported by the Vedas or by our seers. How can you deny the rights of Muslims as citizens? This is nothing but a fraud. You are importing fake Hinduism."

Mamata Banerjee's remarks were in response to Adhikari's statement that if the BJP assumes power, the Muslim MLAs of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would be "thrown out" of the assembly.

Mamata Banerjee also expressed her concern over the BJP’s treatment of minorities.

Mamata Banerjee asserted, "I have the right to protect Hindu dharma, but not your version of it. Please don’t play the Hindu card."

Responding to a BJP MLA's comment, the Bengal CM said, "If I cannot comment on the utterances of your leaders, how can you comment on remarks of our leaders outside the House? We have the right to defend our beliefs."

Banerjee also took the opportunity to clarify that the TMC has advised some of its members, including Firhad Hakim, Humayun Kabir and Madan Mitra, not to make remarks that may be deemed inappropriate.

The chief minister also highlighted the state's demographic diversity, mentioning that 23 per cent of the population belong to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe community, and 33 per cent are Muslims.

‘Need to speak to Suvendu Adhikari first’ Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar refrained from commenting on Suvendu Adhikari's controversial statement, saying he would first speak to the Leader of the Opposition to understand the context.

"I cannot make a statement on this issue because I want to speak to Suvendu Adhikari first about what he said exactly. Given the way that BJP leaders are continuously suspended and harassed in the assembly, it is understandable why he made such a statement," Majumdar told ANI.

BJP members walk out of Bengal Assembly Opposition BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday, protesting against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'fake Hinduism' remark.