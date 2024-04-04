Mamata Banerjee slams BJP in Cooch Behar: 'Trust a snake, but not the Saffron camp'; PM Modi ‘Thanks Didi’
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that a poisonous snake can be trusted but not the saffron camp. CM Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of flouting Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.